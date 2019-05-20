|
Rosula "Rose" M. Senger, 92, of Redwood Falls, formerly of Clements, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Valley View Manor in Lamberton.
Private family services will be held. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Clements. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Rosula Marie Senger was born March 20, 1927 to Frank and Catherine (Weber) Braunger in Lake Henry. She attended school for one year in Lake Henry. Rose's dad passed away and her mother moved to Morgan. She had three brothers and six sisters. Rose attended school at St. Michael's in Morgan.
On April 8, 1947 she married William Senger in Morgan. To this marriage five children were born: Becky, Dean, Pat, Mark and Joleen. They lived on the Senger farm until retiring and then moved to Redwood Falls. Rose moved to Valley View Manor in 2009.
Rose is survived by son Dean Senger of Redwood Falls and daughters: Pat (Gary) Ellingson of Maple Grove and Joleen (Duane) Erickson of Lamberton; grandchildren: Dawn Minke, Cory Ellingson, Amber Bergemann, Chris Ellingson and Lucas Erickson; great-grandchildren: Mariah Minke, Willie Kerich, Braiden Davis, Harper, Asher and Alayna Erickson, Cameron Bergemann, Avery and Croix Ellingson.
She is also survived by her sister Rita Steffensmeier, brother Francis Braunger, sister-in-law Dolores Braunger and brother-in-law Dick O'Callaghan.
Rose is preceded in death by her parents, husband Bill, daughter Becky Wadsworth, son Mark, granddaughter Amanda Erickson and baby girl Ellingson, son-in-law Larry Wadsworth, sisters Sr. Vivian, Sylvia Iffert, Dorothy O'Callaghan, Anna Walter and Florence Kerkhoff and brothers Eugene and Linus.
She will be honored with a private family memorial service.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from May 20 to May 27, 2019