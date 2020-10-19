Ruby Gustafson, 93, of Redwood Falls passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Carris Health-Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar.
A Private Family Funeral Mass will be held at St. Catherine's Catholic Church of Redwood Falls, with burial to follow at St. Catherine's Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Ruby Edna Spiering Gustafson, born in Winthrop, graduated as valedictorian for Winthrop High School, then attended School of Nursing at University of Minnesota. She participated in band, orchestra and choir in high school and at the university.
She married Donald Gustafson and resided in Fairfax, later moving to Redwood Falls. She raised five children and enjoyed gardening, needlework and being a homemaker. Ruby was a Real Estate Broker for 43 years in Redwood County. She especially enjoyed being the Welcome Wagon hostess and participating in various book, bridge and study clubs.
She is survived by five children, 15 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Blessed be her memory.