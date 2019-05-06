|
|
Russell L. Tetrick, 97, of Redwood Falls, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Wood Dale Nursing Home in Redwood Falls.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 7 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home. A Remembrance service will be held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home in Redwood Falls, with burial at a later date. Lunch will be served at the American Legion in Redwood Falls after the service.
Russell Tetrick, the son of Wilbur and Emma (Zimmerli) Tetrick, was born February 12, 1922 in Redwood Falls. He graduated from Redwood Falls High School in 1942. He joined the Marines and fought in WWII from 1944-46.
Russell married Marguerite Lechner February 20, 1950 in Redwood Falls. They lived their life in Redwood County raising their eight children and raising cattle. Russell retired in 1997. Russell and Marguerite moved into Redwood Falls in 2015.
Russell is survived by his wife, Marguerite of 69 years and eight children: Linda (Tim) Duehn of Hector; Mark (Kris) Tetrick of Redwood Falls; Patricia (Tim) Dahmes of Chaska; Daniel (Judy) Tetrick of Alexandria; Randall Tetrick of Lakeville; Pamela Tetrick of Paynesville; Teresa (Mike) Domeier of Norwood and Thomas (Natalie) Tetrick of Rochester. Russell is also survived by 25 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren; brothers – Dewey (Betsy) Tetrick of Canby and Charles (Dawn) Tetrick of Hillman; sisters-in-law Nancy Tetrick of Aiken and Audrey Tetrick, Las Cruces, N.M.
Russell is preceded in death by his parents, brothers – Kenneth and Roger; sisters Lucille Haas, Merlie McDougal and Pricilla Tetrick.
Blessed be his memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from May 6 to May 13, 2019