Russell M. Swigart, 91, of Redwood Falls passed away unexpectedly Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Garnette Gardens in Redwood Falls.
A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens of Redwood Falls.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled next spring to include extended family and friends.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Russell M. Swigart was born September 18, 1929 to Mac R. and Edna (Balko) Swigart in Redwood Falls. Russell grew up in the Redwood Falls area. He attended and graduated from Redwood Falls High School.
Russell married Loree Harkin in September 30, 1950 in Redwood Falls. Russell also joined the Army and fought in the Korean War in 1951-52.
Russell and Loree worked together on the farm and raising their five children. Russell was known for his very large vegetable, fruit and flower gardens, orchard and his greenhouse. He and Loree enjoyed the many traveling destinations over the years. Russell enjoyed woodworking, as many of those close to him have items he has made over the years. He was always busy doing something.
Russell was also active in the communities as a member of Cornerstone Christian Church of Redwood Falls, Past Pork Producers President, Board of Directors of Harvestland in Morgan, New Ulm Gem & Mineral Club and a board member of Paxton Township.
Russell is survived by his children – Debra (Loran) Kaardal of Morgan, Dean Swigart of Redwood Falls, Ronald Swigart of Fridley, Pauline (David) Iverson of Litchfield and James (Pam) Swigart of Gowen, Mich. Also 11 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Surviving sisters are Jean Jensen of Prescott Valley, Ariz. and Judi Beardsley of Roseville.
He was preceded in death by his parents Mac and Edna Swigart, his loving wife of 57 years, Loree and his brother, William Swigart.
The family prefers memorials to the youth program at Cornerstone Christian Church of Redwood Falls.
Blessed be his memory.