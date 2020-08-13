Russell Wayne Coburn, 61, of Redwood Falls, formerly of Fairfax, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 8, 2020 at his home. The Lord finally gave him relief from his pain.
Memorial Services were held Wednesday, August 12 at the Minnesota River Boat Launch at the river bottom just outside of Fairfax.
Russell is survived by his 15 children; grandchildren: Rachel, Elijah, Derek, David II and numerous others that he loved dearly; brother Daryl Coburn of Lancaster, Calif.; his dogs: Chloe and Miss and Kathy, Justin, Amelia, David, Daniel and many other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Helen Rothfuss and close friend Charles Rothfuss.