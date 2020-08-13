1/
Russell Wayne Coburn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Russell Wayne Coburn, 61, of Redwood Falls, formerly of Fairfax, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 8, 2020 at his home. The Lord finally gave him relief from his pain.
Memorial Services were held Wednesday, August 12 at the Minnesota River Boat Launch at the river bottom just outside of Fairfax.
Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Russell is survived by his 15 children; grandchildren: Rachel, Elijah, Derek, David II and numerous others that he loved dearly; brother Daryl Coburn of Lancaster, Calif.; his dogs: Chloe and Miss and Kathy, Justin, Amelia, David, Daniel and many other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Helen Rothfuss and close friend Charles Rothfuss.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Aug. 13 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Services - Redwood Valley Funeral Home
612 Northwood Dr
Redwood Falls, MN 56283
(507) 637-5877
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved