A private family service was held for Ruth Kalk, 104, of Eagle Bend and formerly of Morgan who passed away peacefully Saturday, May 9, 2020, at her daughter's home with family by her side. Burial will be in held at a later date in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, rural Morgan.
Ruth Christine Hansen Kalk was born November 25,1915, to Hans Alfred and Karen Marie Rasmine "Minnie" Hansen in rural Evan.
She was baptized in St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Evan January 2,1916 and confirmed her faith at Bethany Lutheran July 20, 1930, by Rev. Sherman Bondo.
Ruth attended school in rural Morgan and graduated from Morgan High School in 1934. She attended Normal Teaching College in St. Cloud and student taught in Redwood Falls. She got a teaching position in rural District 107.
On March 7, 1940, she married Harold Kalk at Bethany Lutheran Church. To this union, five children were born. Ruth and Harold farmed for 40 years together, retiring in 1980. They moved into town, and she continued to work at Morgan Hardware for Lyle and Roger Voeltz.
Ruth enjoyed family get-togethers, ceramics, gardening, fishing and raising her children. She was active in 4-H and got her children involved as well. She taught Sunday school and Release Time at Zion Lutheran Church in Morgan.
She was a life-time member of the Women's Guild at Zion. She was a woman of great faith and instilled that faith in her children. Her hands have taught with wisdom, wiped away tears with tenderness, and held family with love.
Ruth is survived by her children, David (Julie) Kalk of Medford, Phyllis (Tom) Balko of Redwood Falls, Janice (Jerry) Thorson of Eagle Bend, Ernest (Lynnda) Kalk of New Ulm and Jolene Meierding of Eagle Bend; 17 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren and honorary daughter, Norma Watson and family. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Violet Hansen of Sauk Centre; along with five nieces and two nephews.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Harold; parents; triplet infant siblings Annette, Einar and Vernette Hansen; brother Leonard Hansen; grandson Daniel Balko; great-grandson infant Thorson; son-in-law David Meierding; and granddaughter-in-law Eden "Bliss" Kalk.
Arrangements by the Schuller Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Bertha, (www.SchullerFamilyFH.com).
Blessed be her memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from May 14 to May 21, 2020