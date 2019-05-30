|
|
Ruth Jacobson, 97, of Redwood Falls, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Wood Dale Nursing Home in Redwood Falls. Funeral Services were held Wednesday, May 29 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Redwood Falls.
Burial was in the Redwood Falls Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Ruth (Tordsen) Jacobson was born August 10, 1921 in Redwood Falls to George and Emma (Johnson) Tordsen. She graduated from Redwood Falls High School in 1939 and furthered her education at Interstate School of Business in Fargo. She then worked in the office at Central Bi-Products.
Ruth was united in marriage to Clarence Jacobson April 2, 1944, and together they settled into the farm life. Ruth farmed alongside Clarence until their retirement in 1999.
She was known for her delicious meals, and her kitchen table always had room for more guests. Ruth was an active 4-H mom and a member of the county Extension group. She was a gifted seamstress, avid quilter and her green thumb kept her flower gardens in bloom all summer long. Crossword puzzles and card games occupied much of Ruth's time, as well as the quilting group, altar guild,and funeral committee at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. Above all, family was Ruth's true passion, and she loved her grandchildren beyond measure.
Ruth is survived by her children: Lloyd (Liz) Jacobson of Redwood Falls, Jan (David) Gronseth of St. Cloud, Jeanne (Brad) Limoges of Redwood Falls; daughter-in-law Dorothy Jacobson of Owatonna; grandchildren: Jessica (Lonnie) Kodet, Shawn (Maggie) Kohout, Kim (Matt) Kiergaard, Brian (Samantha) Kohout, Hilary (Tony) Evans, Tyler (Kelsi) Limoges, Eric (Mariette) Jacobson, John (Cheri) Jacobson, Jamie (Tim) Finley, Samantha Gronseth, Adam Gronseth and David Gronseth; 29 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister Mildred Bunting of Redwood Falls and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Clarence, son Kenneth, daughter Barbara Ann in infancy, brothers: Mike and Bob Tordsen, and sisters: Harriet Bornschlegl and Arlene Tordsen.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from May 30 to June 6, 2019