Ruth Mary Hlavka, 55, of St. Michael, passed away July 20, 2019.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. at the St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael. Interment will be held at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to The Peterson Chapel of St. Michael-Albertville.
She was born November 17, 1963 in Ada to Chester and Luna Pearl (Lone) Dale. She briefly attended school in Redwood Falls but mostly grew up in North Minneapolis. Ruth became a well-known barber in the area, always serving her clients with the best care and good conversation. She was known for being very open and would talk to just about anyone she met. Even though she appeared to sometimes have a tough exterior, she actually had a soft side and could make anyone feel welcome; she was especially compassionate toward her friends and family.
Ruth was joined in marriage to Mark Hlavka at the justice of the peace April 28, 1999. She wanted a more traditional wedding, and she converted to Catholicism so she could be married at St. Michael Catholic Church. She and Mark were married again March 12, 2016. Together they raised two daughters.
She was a dedicated wife and mother. When Mark was deployed overseas serving in the Army, she raised their two children alone all while working full time. She spent time crafting with her daughters, quilting and using her knowledge and skills of her Ojibwe heritage to create moccasins, dream catchers and other beaded items to sell at markets. Ruth was very talented in creating special art pieces for friends and family.
Ruth is survived by husband, Mark; children, Eve and Emily; mother, Pearl; siblings, Robin Dale, Kim Wood, Mark Dale, Angela Christmas, John Paul Dale and Richard Dale; mother-in-law, Elaine Hlavka and many other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father, Chester; uncles, Glenn Dale and Earl Winfield; aunts, Lucinda Wells and Deloris Scheer; niece, Sydney Hlavka and father-in-law, Joseph Hlavka.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from July 29 to Aug. 5, 2019