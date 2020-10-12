It is with a heavy heart the family of Sally Jean (Blue) Milroy announces her passing away October 4, 2020.

Sally was born in Ellsworth, Wis. February 28, 1933 to Howard Wilson Blue and Pearl Violet (Jones) Blue. She spent her youth in Wisconsin and the Lower Sioux Indian Community. From an early age she distinguished herself with her intelligence and drive to succeed. She was selected by the missionary of Bishop Whipple Mission to attend Hamline University in 1949 where she achieved the degree of Registered Nurse in 1952. Sally worked for many years as a nurse, nursing administrator, instructor of Nurses Aids and Public Health Worker at Redwood Falls Hospital, Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, Indian Health Service in Lame Deer, Mont. and Pilot City Health Center in Minneapolis.

While working at Pilot City she was one of the first six nurses selected for the newly established Nurse Practitioners Program in 1980 in Minnesota specializing in Maternal Child Health. After retiring as a nurse Sally continued her work at the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, where she settled in 1978, implementing numerous health and social service programs.

Sally could never sit still for too long. After her second retirement she pursued cattle ranching and finally became the proud owner of Echo Creek Vineyard and Winery. Sally held a deep affection for her family and friends, spending her days antiquing, visiting or even just a lively chat on the phone. Her loss will be profoundly felt by all those that know and love her.

Sally was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Ronald Blue, Larry Blue, Michael Blue and Patrick Blue; husband Dean William Beaulieu; son-in-law Dan Spindler.

She is survived by her brother Gerald (Mary) Blue; daughters Lori (watso) Watso, Lisa (Bill) Rowles and Lesli Beaulieu; grandchildren Elyssa (David) Blaess, Jessamyn (Jake) Kerchner, John Miller, Samuel Crofut, Jacob Crofut, Ed (Kimberly) Watso and Sophie Watso; great-grandchildren Lucy and George Blaess.

A socially distanced outdoor service of remembrance was held Saturday October 10, 2020 at Tiowakan Spiritual Center in Prior Lake at 3p.m. No visitation will be held. In lieu of flowers donations are welcome to the Parkinson Foundation and Dorothy Day Center.

