Scott Lee Wetmore died unexpectedly in Howard Lake at the age of 50 Saturday, February 8, 2020 after a long battle with mental illness.
A celebration of his life is scheduled for Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Northwest Bible Church, St. Michael with light refreshments and desserts to follow the service. Condolences can be sent to Marjorie Ruzicka, 1408 Southwest 52nd Lane, Cape Coral, Fla., 33914. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance, 55 E Jackson Blvd, Suite 490, Chicago, Ill., 60604.
Scott was survived by his mother Marjorie (Jerry) Ruzicka of Cape Coral, brother Bill Wetmore of Shakopee and sisters Michelle (Tom) Shrider of Bayfield, Wis. and Shari (Patrick) Ley of St. Michael, nephews and nieces, Isaac Shrider, Caleb, Asher, Avery and Isaiah Ley and Teri Wetmore and her children Danny and Angie Sinner.
Scott was preceded in death by his father William Wetmore of Redwood Falls.
Scott was born October 11, 1969 in Redwood Falls where he spent many happy years. He loved spending time on his grandparent's farm and had a special relationship with his Grandma Lucille.
In 1973 he moved with his family to Minnetonka, and then in 1983 he moved to Delano, the region in which he spent the rest of his days. Scott was an accomplished airbrush painter, making guitars and painting them. He also loved music and played in a KISS reenactment band. He was exceptionally talented at welding where he spent his professional career. Scott had a great sense of humor and was the life of the party.
He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20, 2020