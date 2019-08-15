|
Sharon Lee Sander, 73, of Belview died Sunday, August 11, 2019 at The Parkview Nursing Home in Belview.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Rock Dell Evangelical Lutheran Church, rural Belview. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Sunset Funeral and Cremation Association is caring for the family.
Sharon L. Sander was born June 12, 1946 to Grant and Florence (Dannen) Sander in Marshall. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith at Rock Dell Lutheran Church near Belview. She lived by or in Belview her entire life.
She started her education in country school and graduated from Belview High School in 1964.
Sharon worked as a financial worker for Yellow Medicine County Family Services for over 44 years. She was devoted to her parents and can be described as very hard working, good hearted and fun loving. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, crafts, gardening and flowers.
On Sunday, August 11, 2019, Sharon passed away at the Parkview Nursing Home in Belview at the age of 73.
She is survived by her sister Norma and Steve Mattson, niece Heather and Mick Moyer and their children Ayle and Julia and nephew Jon and Danica Mattson and their children Noa and Oli and numerous cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Grant and Florence Sander and several aunts and uncles.
Thank you to the Parkview Home for all their wonderful compassionate care.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Aug. 15 to Aug. 22, 2019