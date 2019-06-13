|
Shirley Ann Hanson, 85, of Kandiyohi, died Saturday, June 8 at Bethesda Grand in Willmar.
Her funeral service was held Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Kandiyohi. Burial was in Crestlawn Memorial Garden in Redwood Falls. Arrangements were with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. www.hafh.org.
Shirley Ann Hanson was born January 13, 1934, to Erwin and Alvina (Hagen) Kraemer in Redwood Falls. She was baptized at St. John's Lutheran Church in Redwood Falls on February 11, 1934, and later confirmed on May 25, 1947. She graduated from Redwood Falls High School in 1952 and furthered her education at Minnesota State University where she received a degree in teaching.
On September 27, 1958, Shirley married Harlin "Bud" Hanson in Redwood Falls. To this union two boys were born: Scott and Todd. Shirley started teaching in Echo, while she and Bud lived in Redwood Falls.
In 1970, Shirley and Bud moved to Kandiyohi where she started teaching at ACGC. She retired in 1993 after teaching for 36 years. Shirley enjoyed traveling, especially to Europe where she went five times. Shirley and Bud both enjoyed history. They loved seeing the old castles, churches and other famous landmarks. Shirley loved decorating her house with decor from her trips.
She loved spoiling and spending time with her granddaughters. She also loved sewing outfits and dresses for her granddaughters.
Shirley is survived by her son, Todd Hanson of Kandiyohi, granddaughters: Andrea Hanson (Tim Sanders) of Blaine, Michele (Josh) Petersen of Belgrade and Rebecca (Dylan) Arceneau of Alexandria; great-grandchildren: Brayden, Madelynn and Myra; daughter-in-law, Carla (Jerry) Ditto of Annandale and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Harlin "Bud" Hanson, son, Scott R. Hanson, her parents and sister-in-law: Violet Hanson.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from June 13 to June 20, 2019