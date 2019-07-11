|
Shirley Eileen Anderson, 87, of Georgia and formerly of Redwood Falls, passed away peacefully May 13, 2019, in Marietta, Ga.
A memorial service was planned for Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Redwood Falls. Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Shirley was born June 28, 1931, in Warren to Eleanor (Nelson) and Arthur Huselid. She graduated from Gustavus Adolphus College in 1952 and became a teacher and librarian in the Redwood Falls and Morton school systems for many years.
On December 18, 1955, Shirley married Richard Anderson, a local businessman who later served as a councilman and mayor of Redwood Falls. They were both involved in many volunteer activities, were members at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church and enjoyed traveling and learning. After retirement, she and Dick became "snowbirds" and spent winters in Harlingen, Texas.
After Dick's death in 2000, Shirley moved to Appleton, Wis., and then to Kennesaw, Ga., to enjoy being closer to her children and grandchildren.
A skilled artist and crafter, Shirley will especially be remembered by family members for the handmade Christmas stockings used every year.
She will live on in her grandchildren in their artistic skills, love of reading and interest in social justice.
She is survived by three children, Vicki (Tom) Mielke of Flower Mound, Texas, Rick (Yasmin) Anderson of Acworth, Ga. and Beth (Russ) Austin of Salisbury, Md., and grandchildren Claire and JiJi Mielke, Kaylisa, Tre and Raynessa Anderson and Adam and Troy Austin.
She is further survived by her siblings, Carol (Bob) Holzinger of Bonita Springs, Fla. and Chuck (Mary) Huselid of St. Louis Park.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from July 11 to July 18, 2019