The funeral service for Shirley Bock, 84, of Wabasso was Sunday, September 20, 2020, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Wabasso. Interment followed the service at St. Matthew Lutheran Cemetery.
Shirley Mae (Kaiser) Bock was born September 15, 1936, in Fairfax to Frank and Bertice (Evans) Kaiser. As a child, her family moved a few times, before settling in Lamberton. Shirley graduated from Lamberton High School in 1954, then attended secretarial college in Mankato for one year. She worked as a secretary at Brown and Bigelow in Minneapolis for a time, then at Northwest Airlines.
In 1957, Shirley was united in marriage to Glen Bock in Lamberton. The couple lived near the Twin Cities, then moved to Redwood Falls, then Faribault, before moving to a farm near Wabasso in 1964. Shirley began working for Wabasso Public Schools in 1967. She worked as a secretary at the school for 25 years, retiring in 1993. The couple moved to Wabasso in 2011.
Shirley loved spending time with her family, whether it be playing pinochle, enjoying time at the lake or cheering on her grandchildren at sporting events. Shirley was a fixture at Wabasso Rabbits events for many years, even when her grandchildren were not playing. Shirley also enjoyed watching the Minnesota Vikings and Twins. She could be found reading, sewing, quilting, gardening and crafting, including making cards for special events.
Shirley and Glen enjoyed traveling, and they explored many different places together. They spent 20 winters in Arizona after Shirley's early retirement, where they played in a pinochle club. They also went to Europe, Hawaii twice and many bus tours with local tour agencies.
Shirley died Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at her residence in Wabasso.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years Glen of Wabasso; children Kim (Karl) Ruppert of Tracy, Tammy (Dell) Sanderson of Morris and Kevin (fiancee Michelle) Bock of Wabasso; grandchildren: Stephanie (Rick) Bowen, their children Tyler, Carter and Aubrey; Tory (Derek) Radke, their child Rowan; Karly (Brandon) Kirk; Joseph Ruppert; Zachary (Erica) Sanderson, their children Levi and Hailey; Tabitha Sanderson (Tony Yang); Caleb (fiancee Kelsey) Sanderson; Dylan Bock; Tanner Bock and Karson Bock; exchange daughter Leni (Frans) Donkers of Holland and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Marvin, Melvin and Myron.
Arrangements by Sunset Funeral & Cremation Association, Wabasso. www.sunsetfuneralassociation.com.