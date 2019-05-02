|
Sindie Holmberg, 76, of Vesta, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, April 27, 2019 at her residence near Vesta. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church in Cottonwood. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Christ Lutheran Cemetery.
Interment will be in the Christ Lutheran Cemetery.
Sindie Marie (Bisbee) Holmberg was born October 15, 1942 in Tracy to Russell and Elvera (Anderson) Bisbee. She was baptized and confirmed at Tracy Lutheran Church and attended Tracy and Milroy public schools.
On June 14, 1959, Sindie was united in marriage to Lee Holmberg at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Milroy. They made their home on a farm near Vesta. Sindie helped farm and ran the Holmberg Apple Orchard for more than 30 years. She was involved with Al-Anon, the Redwood Falls Audacia Study Club, sewing club, Redwood Falls Chamber of Commerce Tourism board, Minnesota Apple Growers Association and the Minnesota Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association.
She also taught Sunday school for many years at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Milroy.
She enjoyed reading, going to Lake Rachel, gardening, flowers, bird watching, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and visiting with family and friends.
On Saturday, April 27, 2019, Sindie passed away unexpectedly at her residence near Vesta at the age of 76.
She is survived by her husband Lee of Vesta; children Holly (Mitchell) Krause of Vesta, Jacqueline (John) Debbaut of Fairbanks, Alaska and Janine (LeRoy) Ahrens of Otsego; grandchildren Joshua (Joanne) Krause, Jeremy (Lynn) Krause, Adam Krause, Andrew (Cynthia) Krause, Jeffrey (Kirsten) Debbaut, Jacob (Sadie) Debbaut, Daniel Ahrens, James Ahrens and Michael Ahrens; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings Charles Bisbee and John (Michele) Bisbee and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant daughter.
Blessed be her memory.
