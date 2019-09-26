|
Stacey Lynn Dow, 42, of the Lower Sioux Community, formerly of west side of St. Paul, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019.
Funeral Services were held Wednesday, September 25 at St. Cornelia's Guild Hall at the Lower Sioux Community. Interment was in the St. Cornelia's Lower Sioux Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Stacey is survived by her significant other Robert Hilliard of Shakopee; children: Nathan Golden, Jr., Lynnaya Williamson, Christopher Dow and Robert, Isaiah, Marissa, Jeremiah, Aubrianna and Adrian Dow-Hilliard all of the Lower Sioux; grandchild: Dakharii Williamson-Lundquist of the Lower Sioux; siblings: Mark Whipple of St. Paul and Shelley Dow of the Lower Sioux; aunts and uncles and many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents Demis Whipple and Kathleen "Cup" Dow, niece Anastasia Dow, brother Samuel Dow and many other relatives.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Sept. 26 to Sept. 30, 2019