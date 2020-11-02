A graveside funeral service for Stanley "Stan" Johnson, 83, of Alexandria, formerly of Belview, will be held at the Belview Cemetery this afternoon at 1 p.m. A recording of the service will be available at www.sunsetfuneralassociation.com.
Stanley "Stan" Jerome Johnson was born February 14, 1937, in Knute Township to Harry and Clara (Rindahl) Johnson. Stan graduated from Erskine High School in 1955, then attended Bemidji State, graduating in 1959.
On August 26, 1961, Stan was united in marriage to Marvelene "Marv" Johnson in Minneapolis. The couple moved to Michigan, Oregon and Wisconsin before returning to Minnesota, as Stan followed teaching positions throughout the country. Stan was an industrial arts teacher for 35 years. He also served as a basketball and football coach and as an athletic director for a few years. Stan retired from teaching in 1993, then spent seven years as a truck driver. Stan and Marv moved to Belview in 1984, where they lived until August 2020, when they moved to Alexandria.
The couple wintered in Arizona for a few years after retirement. Stan's hobbies included woodworking, wood turning and coin collecting. He also enjoyed the outdoors, particularly camping and fishing. In his free time, Stan could be found reading Louis L'Amour westerns.
Stan died Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the Sanford Hospital in Fargo, N.D.
He is survived by his wife Marv of Alexandria; daughter Karen (Edward) Koloski of Garfield; sons Kurtis Johnson of Lucan, Eric (Trina) Johnson of Hutchinson, and Brett Johnson; grandchildren Derek (Kaia) Andreasen, Chelsey (Ryan) Kornetzke, Andrew (Joanna) Koloski, Sarah (Erik) Zastrow and Katie (Jeff) Koloski; Lyndsay (Liz) and Ashley Johnson; Devin, Jena and Jarrett Johnson; Wynter and Zoe Johnson; numerous great-grandchildren; brother Kenneth (LaVonne); sister Mavis Bakken and many relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Arrangements by Sunset Funeral & Cremation Association, Echo. www.sunsetfuneralassociation.com.