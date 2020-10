A celebration for the life of Steven Paul, 66, of Vesta will take place Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 1-4 p.m. at the Vesta Community Center.In honor of Steve, please wear his favorite color, blue, in casual clothing.Steven died Thursday, October 8, 2020, at the Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center in Marshall.Arrangements with Sunset Funeral Association, Echo. www.sunsetfuneralassociation.com.