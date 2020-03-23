|
|
Steven "Thramy" Robert Thram, 69, of Lamberton died March 19, 2020, at Seasons Hospice in Redwood Falls.
A private family service will be held at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Lamberton. The clergy will be Pastor Todd Mathison and Pastor Richard Hubert. Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Lamberton. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Steven "Thramy" Robert Thram was born May 8, 1950 to Gordon and Shirley (Leopold) Thram in Springfield.
He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. After graduating from Lamberton High School in 1969, Steve went on to study auto mechanics at Willmar Tech graduating in 1971. On June 19, 1971, he was united in marriage to Debra Peterreins at the United Methodist Church in Lamberton. Thramy worked as a carpenter in Willmar for many years and then worked for Herb's Repair. Steve then owned and operated Steve's Repair. He helped his father, Gordon, operate the farm and took over when Gordon retired in 1982. Steve continued farming right through the harvest of 2019.
Thramy enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, snowmobiling, skiing, lake time, camping and car trips.
Land conservation was very important to Steve, and he planted hundreds of trees.
For his efforts, he received the Outstanding Conservationist of Redwood County in 2015.
Steve loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them, especially his grandchildren. He served as the trail coordinator for the Country SnoRider Club and was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Lamberton.
He is survived by his wife Deb of Lamberton; children - Jason (Mel) Thram of Willmar and Justin (Courtney) Thram of Lamberton; grandchildren - Jo (Calvin) Schanus, Aly (Zach) Wilson, Abby Thram and Finley Thram; great grandchildren - Koneko Schanus and Braxton Thram; mother Shirley Thram; and sister - Susan (Keith Watson) Thram and mother-in-law - Lola Peterreins.
Steve was preceded in death by his father Gordon; infant children - Jackie Lynn and Jeramy Robert; sister Karen Vertane and father-in-law Eugene Peterreins.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Mar. 23 to Mar. 30, 2020