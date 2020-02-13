|
Thomas "Tom" G. Walker, 61, of Morton passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Private Family Service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Services of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Thomas Glen Walker, the son of Tracy and Bertha (Pierce) Walker, was born February 4, 1959 in San Benito, Texas.
Tom married Sandra Brockway on December 11, 1993, in Denver, Colo. Tom was a truck driver for Central Bi of Redwood Falls.
Tom's children and grandchildren were the world to him. Pawpaw would do anything for them. He lived his life for them. He will always be known for all the little love sticky notes he would leave for everyone in the family.
Tom is survived by his wife, Sandra of Morton; daughters, Natasha (Brent) Weikle of Morton and Makayla (Jordan) Schueler of Morton; seven grandchildren; Tatiyana Weikle, Teigen Weikle, Theia Weikle, Kolton Schueler, Ellie Schueler, Brayden Schueler and Liam Schueler; brothers, Tracy Walker, Jr, of California, Michael Walker of Colorado, Joseph Walker of Kentucky, Chuck Garcia of Kentucky, Mike Garcia of Kentucky, and Dan Garcia of Kentucky; sisters, Tammy Walker/Miller of Kentucky, Becky Walker/Hoffpauir of Texas, Shelly Lawson of Kentucky, Ritta Whitworth of Kentucky; and stepmother Donna Walker of Kentucky.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Tracy and Bertha Walker, and brother, Jesse Walker.
Blessed be his memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20, 2020