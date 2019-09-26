|
|
|
Thunder Wambli Brothers Of All, 15, of Redwood Falls, formerly of Granite Falls, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 in Redwood Falls due to an accidental drowning.
Memorial Services were held Wednesday, September 25 at Redwood Valley High School gymnasium in Redwood Falls. There will be a traditional ceremony at Crow Dog's Paradise at a later date. Interment will be in the Clearwater Cemetery in Rosebud, S.D. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Thunder is survived by his dad Kelly Jon Brothers Of All of Redwood Falls; grandmother Joanne Kitto of Redwood Falls; siblings: Kelly Jon Brothers of Mankato, Tokala Luta Brothers Of All of Flandreau, S.D., Mellaya Johnson of Montevideo and Adrianna Johnson of Granite Falls and many other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his mother Crystal Johnson and maternal grandparents.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Sept. 26 to Oct. 3, 2019