Tina Schultz-Lincoln, 43, of Oklahoma City and formerly of Morgan, died unexpectedly Thursday, May 23, 2019 in Oklahoma City.
A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home in Redwood Falls, with burial at a later date. Visitation will be held at the Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home in Redwood Falls Friday, May 31, 2019 from 4 p.m. until the time of service. Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Tina Schultz, the daughter of Rich and Sue (Zielsdorf) Schultz was born September 25, 1975 in Redwood Falls. Tina graduated from Redwood Valley High School in 1994.
She married Michael Lincoln in March of 2004 in Florida and later graduating from FMU in Florida with her accounting degree.
Tina enjoyed spending time with her family, going on walks, fishing, knitting, reading and her passion for life was always helping people any way she could.
She had a heart of gold and wanted to always give more than she received.
Tina was so excited for her first grandchild that is due in January 2020.
Tina is survived by her husband – Michael, children Steven (McKenna Line), David and Chelsea; parents Rich and Sue Schultz, sister Tonya (Jeffrey) Klinkner, brother Justin (Jessica) Schultz, three nieces and four nephews; paternal grandmother Lucille Schultz, godparents Dennis and Lois Panitzke, also many aunts, uncles, cousins and many, many close friends.
Tina was preceded in death by an infant son, paternal grandfather – Walter Schultz, maternal grandparents John and Gertie Zielsdorf and many, many other loved ones she held close to her heart.
Blessed be her memory.
The family of Tina Schultz-Lincoln gratefully acknowledges all acts of kindness and expressions of sympathy. No individual acknowledgements will be sent.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from May 30 to June 6, 2019