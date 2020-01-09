Home

Hamilton Funeral Home - Marshall
701 Jewett Street
Marshall, MN 56258
507-532-2933
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hamilton Funeral Home - Marshall
701 Jewett Street
Marshall, MN 56258
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
7:00 PM
Hamilton Funeral Home - Marshall
701 Jewett Street
Marshall, MN 56258
Verlaine Ellen (House) Schlemmer


1927 - 2020
Verlaine Ellen (House) Schlemmer Obituary
Verlaine Schlemmer, 92, of Sioux Falls, S.D., and formerly of Marshall, passed away with family by her side Sunday, January 5, 2020, at her home in Sioux Falls.
Traditional visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, January 8, 2020 at the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall.
The evening will close with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. Private Interment will be at a later date in the St. Luke's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Posen Township.
Verlaine Ellen House was born December 21, 1927, in Wood Lake to Vernon and Elda (Timm) House. Verlaine was baptized as an infant and confirmed in her youth at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Posen Township. She attended Posen Parochial School and then graduated from Wood Lake High School.
On July 22, 1945, Verlaine was united in marriage to Harold Schlemmer at St. Luke's Lutheran Church. To this union seven children were born: Sandra, Gary, Richard, Bradley, Deborah, David and Marty.
In 1957, after farming for 12 years, the family moved to Milroy. Verlaine was a loving mother, homemaker and business partner with her husband as they owned and operated Schlemmer Trucking. After the couple shared more than 53 years of marriage, Harold passed away September 14, 1998.
Verlaine was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Milroy where she taught Bible School, Sunday School, played the organ and piano and sang in the choir. Her hobbies included photography (especially nature scenes with sunsets, sunrises and clouds) and tracking family history. Verlaine was intentional about spending time with her grandchildren, particularly as they played baseball.
Verlaine died Sunday, January 5, 2020, in Sioux Falls, 15 days following her 92nd birthday.
She is survived by her five sons, Gary (Jill) of Milroy, Richard (Mary) of Milroy, Bradley (Sandy) of Tracy, David of DePere, Wis., Marty (Roxie) of Sioux Falls; son-in-law, Terry (Sandy) Redding of Marshall; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Gilb of Marshall; sister-in-law, Marilyn Brusven of Cottonwood.
Verlaine was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Elda House; husband, Harold Schlemmer; daughters, Sandra Schlemmer and Deborah Redding; daughter-in-law, Debra Schlemmer; sister, Frances Kvam and brother, Douglas House.
Arrangements by the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall. Guest book and tribute wall available online at www.hamiltonfh.com.
Blessed be her memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Jan. 9 to Jan. 16, 2020
