Verlynn I. Burdick, 79, of Hector passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at River Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center in Redwood Falls.
A private family memorial service was held at Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Services in Redwood Falls, Minnesota.
Verlynn Iris was born August 6, 1940 to Arthur and Ethel (Degner) Schwantes in New Ulm. She was baptized and confirmed as a Lutheran. She grew up in Wabasso and graduated from Wabasso High School.
Verlynn married Gordon Burdick, and together they raised a daughter, Vicky, and a son, Daniel.
While Verlynn was in high school she was the Majorette and led the Wabasso School Band when they marched in the Minneapolis Aquatennial Torchlight Parade. She worked at 3M in Hutchinson for 10 years. After having kids she was a Cub Scout Den Mother and taught baton for many years. She was a volunteer board member at the Clothing Depot. She tap danced and played music for nursing homes and loved to make people happy.
Verlynn had a strong faith in God. She always thought of others before herself, and she was kind to everyone. She was giving of her time, her money and her friendship. She loved her friends and enjoyed having coffee with them. She also loved animals and always fed the birds, squirrels and rabbits in the yard. She played the autoharp, accordion and loved polka and country music.
We hope her legacy will be to always do your best, to be kind to everyone and that giving to others is always the right thing to do.
Verlynn is survived by her husband; Gordon, of Hector; daughter, Vicky Burdick of St. Paul and son, Daniel (Stephanie) Burdick of St. Cloud; grandsons, Dawson and Gabriel Burdick; granddaughters, Charlotte and Mallory Burdick; sister-in-law, Doris Schwantes. Also survived by many loving friends.
Verlynn is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Ethel Schwantes; brother, Harlan Schwantes and grandson, Tyler Burdick.
Blessed be her memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from May 28 to June 4, 2020