|
|
|
Verna Bertha Frieda Jordan, 79, of Redwood Falls, formerly of Waubay, S.D., passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 at St. Cloud Hospital due to complications from surgery.
Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8 at Lakewood Cemetery in Waubay.
Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Verna is survived by her husband John of Redwood Falls; children: Brent (Brenna) Jordan of Duluth, Linda (Adam) Kuechle of Chippewa Falls, Wis., Myron (Mollie) Jordan of Savage and Dale Jordan of Nisswa; grandchildren: Jace, Jayva and Jenaya Jordan, Sophia, Emelia and Nora Kuechle and Myles, Maxwell and Matthias Jordan.
She is preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Olga Bartelt and infant daughter Denise Mae Jordan.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from June 6 to June 10, 2019
Read More