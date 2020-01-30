|
The funeral service for Vernon Anderson, 89, of Belview, took place Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Redwood Falls. Interment will take place at the Belview Cemetery at a later date.
Vernon Arthur Anderson was born October 30, 1930, in Redwood Falls to Arthur and Ellen (Monson) Anderson. He was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Belview.
Vernon grew up on the family farm near Belview and graduated from Belview High School. Vernon served his country in the U.S. Army. After his discharge, he returned to the family farm.
He was married. In addition to farming pigs, he enjoyed flower gardening and welding. A true steward of the land, he retired from farming in 2010. Vernon also enjoyed feeding and watching birds.
Vernon was an instructor with the Bethel Series and taught Sunday School at church in Belview. Vernon was a member of the Belview Legion and the Belview First Responders. He was a member of the planning commission for Redwood County. Vernon also worked as an assessor for Delhi and Kintire townships.
Vernon died Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the Parkview Nursing Home in Belview.
He is survived by his wife and some extended family.
Vernon was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Murl.
Arrangements with Sunset Funeral and Cremation Association, Echo. www.sunsetfuneralassociation.com.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Jan. 30 to Feb. 6, 2020