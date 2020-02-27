|
Veronica Ann Johanneck, 104, of Wabasso, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Divine Providence Community Home in Sleepy Eye.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5, at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Wabasso. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday with a Rosary service at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be in the St. Anne's Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Father Diehl Endowment Fund or to the Divine Providence Staff Endowment Fund.
Veronica Ann Johanneck was born April 12, 1915, to Hubert and Magdalen (Schmitz) Turbes in Wabasso. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Wabasso, attended St. Anne's School and graduated from Wabasso High School in 1933.
On February 19, 1944, Veronica was united in marriage to Norbert Johanneck in San Louis Obispo, Calif. She worked at the Goblirsch Store and the Wabasso Creamery, and managed the St. Anne School Lunch program for 20 years. She was a dedicated volunteer for her church and community.
A strong woman of deep faith, Veronica enjoyed life and sharing her life with family and friends. She leaves a beautiful legacy of wonderful memories for her family and those who knew her.
Veronica is survived by her daughters: Kathleen Manley of Blaine, Mary Johanneck of New Ulm and Rita Weimar of Coon Rapids; granddaughters: Linda (Eric) Manley-Kuitu of Woodbury, Laura (Rob) Emerson of Inver Grove Heights and Stephanie Weimar of St. Louis Park; great-grandchildren: Tristan Kuitu, Madeline Kuitu and Nicholas Emerson; brother-in-law James Green and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Norbert and siblings Sylvester Turbes and Rose Marie Green.
Blessed be her memory.
