Veronica K. Frohling of Owatonna passed away November 13, 2019 at Birchwood Cottages in Owatonna.
A memorial service was held Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Brick-Meger Funeral Home, Owatonna. A reception followed the memorial service at Brick – Meger Reception Center.
Veronica was born May 16, 1959 in Glencoe, the daughter of John (Jack) and Marlene (Senkyr) Forcier. She attended high school in Morton and was a member of the graduating class of 1977. Veronica attend Willmar Vocational School following high school.
She was united in marriage to Michael Schmidt and this union brought two sons. The couple later divorced. Veronica worked in the health care field for many years starting with Hillcrest Care Center and St. Joseph Hospital in Mankato.
Veronica married William "Bill or Chilly" Frohling in 1994 in Mankato. The couple made their home in Mankato. Veronica continued to work in the health care field at Welcome Home Healthcare where she was promoted to manager.
She loved helping people, decorating for the holidays, gardening and her dogs. The couple moved to Owatonna, and Veronica worked for Park Place until her health concerns led her to retire.
She will be missed by her dedicated husband Chilly, two sons Corey Schmidt of St. Louis Park and Shawn Schmidt of Carver.
Additional survivors include her mother Marlene Fransen; her siblings Gloria (Jim) Buzick, Marcia (Steve) Davis, Loren (Gina) Forcier and sister-in-law Kris Frohling; mother-in-law Harlene Frohling; nieces Brianna (Greg), Sydney, McKenzie, nephews Cameron, Riley and Zander.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Homestead Hospice House patient care fund. To leave a message go to www.brick-megerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28, 2019