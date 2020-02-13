|
|
Vicki Wurscher, 63, of Milroy died Friday, February 7, 2020, at Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Memorial services are at 2 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at First Lutheran Church in Marshall. Private Interment will be at a later date. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall. A?Prayer Service is planned for 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service, from 1 - 2 p.m. Friday, at the church.
Vicki Lynn Bowers was born April 16, 1956, in Clark, S.D., to parents Reamer and Helen (Claussen) Bowers. She was baptized as an infant and confirmed in her youth at the Peace Lutheran Church. She attended school in Clark, and, following high school, Vicki earned her medical assistant certificate from Lake Area Technical Institute in Watertown, S.D.
On September 27, 1975, Vicki was united in marriage to Tom Wurscher at her church in Clark. The couple made their home in Lucan for a few years before moving to Milroy in 1978. Vicki worked several jobs including as a waitress at her aunts bar the Imperial Lounge in Clark, secretary for the local Ag Service and Creamery in Milroy, Johnson's Jewelry in Redwood Falls, Wabasso Grain & Feed, secretary for Wurscher Elevator Construction, Milroy city clerk, Milroy school and then the Oasis in Milroy. She was a large part of the community. From being part of the Lions Club to taking the lead on various community activities, Vicki's willingness to serve others will be missed by many.
Vicki's enjoyments in life included bowling, billiards, playing Bunco and tending to her flowers. She lived to be a mother and grandmother. Her family and friends were her passion, and she was also known to take in the community. Vicki was a second mother to many and an extension of family to her friends.
Vicki Wurscher died unexpectedly February 7, 2020, in Sioux Falls. She had reached the age of 63 years, nine months and 22 days. Vicki is survived by her husband of 44 years, Tom Wurscher of Milroy; three children, Brock (and Jessie) Wurscher of Marshall, Heather Wurscher of Milroy, Jessica (Josh) Gronli of Wabasso; four grandchildren, Jax Wurscher, Braxton Wurscher, Jaelyn Gronli, John Gronli and Jocelyn Gronli (due to join the family in May); sisters, Ruth Wittrock of Clark, Rita (Charlie) Zeck of Clark, Rae Jean (Mike) Flora of Clark; mother-in-law, Shirley Wurscher of Marshall; nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Reamer and Helen Bowers; father-in-law, Ed Wurscher and brother-in-law, Jim Wittrock.
Arrangements are by the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall. Guestbook and tribute wall available online at www.hamiltonfh.com.
Blessed be her memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20, 2020