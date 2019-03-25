|
|
Vincent "Bud" Manderscheid, 87, of Olivia died Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Avera Morningside Heights under hospice care.
Mass of Christian Burial was Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Olivia with Rev. Joe Steinbeisser as celebrant. Burial was in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Renville County Hospice.
Vincent Gregory "Bud" Manderscheid was born March 12, 1932 at Wabasso to John and Johanna (Plaetz) Manderscheid. When he was a child his family moved to the Bird Island area. Bud attended St. Mary's grade school and high school.
Bud married Joanne Gumpinger October 9, 1954 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bird Island. They made their home in Olivia and were blessed with five children. Bud was employed at Elk River Cretex for 43 years and drove fertilizer truck for Olivia Co-op.
After retiring, Bud and Joanne spent winters in Texas and spent summer days up north at Sherwood Forest. Bud enjoyed playing cards, fishing, woodworking, gardening and lawn work. Bud was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Olivia and the Lions Club. He will be remembered for being hard working, helpful, always having a smile and joking.
Bud is survived by his five children: Paul (and Brenda) Manderscheid of Wyoming, Minn., Mark (and Brenda) Manderscheid of Isanti, Deb (and Jim) Horejsi of Marshall, John (and Rhonda) Manderscheid of Chippewa Falls, Wis. and Steve (and Nicole) Manderscheid of Edina; his grandchildren: Nicole, Jeremy (and Stephanie), Dustin, Amanda (and Matt), Kallie Jo, Randy (and Jessica), Cory (and fiance Bailey), Tucker, Jack and Jena; his great-grandchildren: Greta, Peyton, Vincent, Landon, Addison, Colten and Lennon and his sisters-in-law: Rosie Manderscheid of Olivia and Dolores Manderscheid of Bird Island.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Joanne, his grandson Alec and his siblings: Sam Manderscheid, Barney Manderscheid, Herb Mander-scheid, Todd Manderscheid, Jerome Manderscheid, Rose Koterba and Margaret Reinert.
Blessed be his memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Mar. 25 to Apr. 1, 2019