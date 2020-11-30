Viola 'Vi' Bartholomaus, 91, of Worthington passed away November 23, 2020.
She was born October 18, 1929 to Walter and Nettie (Pearson) Roos.
She is survived by her children, Cindy Doms, Keith (Shelly) Bartholomaus, Vicki (Galen) Meyers and Lori (Jeff) Westrum; 11 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and special friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, William; daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Tom Krull; her parents; sisters, Irene Carlson and Elvera Robbins; brother, Stanley Roos.
Funeral services were held Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Solid Rock Assembly Church in Worthington. Burial was held in the Redwood Falls Cemetery.
