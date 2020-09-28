1/1
Viola I. (Martell) Reek
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Viola's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Viola I. Reek, 90, of Redwood Falls died Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at River Valley Rehabilitation Center in Redwood Falls.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Evangelical Free Church in Redwood Falls with burial to follow in the Middle Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 29, 2020, from 10 until 11 a.m. at the church.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Viola was born December 19, 1929 to Jacob and Elisibeth (Delzer) Martell in Napolian, N.D. She had attended Wishek Elementary and graduated from Harrison Lincoln School in Minneapolis in 1946.
Viola married Arden Reek September 14, 1968 in Watertown, S.D. They lived in Minneapolis and Redwood Falls area. She worked in the Sears Ordering Department on Lake Street in Minneapolis. Viola was a member of the Evangelical Free Church.
Viola is survived by her husband, Arden Reek of Redwood Falls; siblings – Aggie Sandhoffner of St. Michael, Violet "Tootsie" Hill of Luck, Wis. and Helen Weitala of Mitchell, S.D.
Viola was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.
Blessed be her memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Sep. 28 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home
111 South Halvorson St
Redwood Falls, MN 56283
(507) 637-8359
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved