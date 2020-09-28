Viola I. Reek, 90, of Redwood Falls died Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at River Valley Rehabilitation Center in Redwood Falls.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Evangelical Free Church in Redwood Falls with burial to follow in the Middle Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 29, 2020, from 10 until 11 a.m. at the church.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Viola was born December 19, 1929 to Jacob and Elisibeth (Delzer) Martell in Napolian, N.D. She had attended Wishek Elementary and graduated from Harrison Lincoln School in Minneapolis in 1946.
Viola married Arden Reek September 14, 1968 in Watertown, S.D. They lived in Minneapolis and Redwood Falls area. She worked in the Sears Ordering Department on Lake Street in Minneapolis. Viola was a member of the Evangelical Free Church.
Viola is survived by her husband, Arden Reek of Redwood Falls; siblings – Aggie Sandhoffner of St. Michael, Violet "Tootsie" Hill of Luck, Wis. and Helen Weitala of Mitchell, S.D.
Viola was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.
Blessed be her memory.