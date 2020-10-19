Virginia Ann Schmidt, "Ginger", 87, of Redwood Falls entered eternal life in heaven October 14, 2020.
Ginger was born in Redwood Falls, September 22, 1933, the daughter of Walter and Anna Krueger. She was the fifth of 11 siblings.
While in high school, Ginger worked at The Falls Movie Theater and Beacher Drug Store. She participated in chorus, triple trio, tumbling, gymnastics, band, orchestra, pep club, Rouser staff, GAA, annual staff, glee club and Mankato 16.
Ginger married William "Bill" Schmidt September 5, 1953, in Redwood Falls.
During her career, Ginger had a variety of jobs she enjoyed resulting in becoming well known and loved in Redwood Falls.
Her jobs including the A & W drive in, daycare provider and at the banks in Redwood Falls where she was elected to the Bremer bank board and retired after 24 years.
Even while working, Ginger's first priority was always family. She enjoyed being active in her children's school and extra curricular activities.
Community activities included the hospital auxiliary, the Catholic Society of Foresters where she was elected outstanding Forester member over 17 states and was local president for many years, Study Club, Square dance club and card clubs.
Hobbies she enjoyed included family travel, camping, bowling, singing at weddings, girls weekends, baking, canning and gardening.
After retiring she and Bill enjoyed 20 years as snow birds in Arizona. While there they made many new retirement friends.
Ginger is survived by her loving husband, Bill; children, Linda (Mike) Thornton, Jan (Dave) Beniak, Laurie (Jerry) Hellzen, Greg (Linda), Bill, Joe (Amy); grandchildren, Brian and Matt (fiancee Courtney Nelson) Beniak; Nate (Jackie) and Jac (Kirsti) Hellzen; Ben, Liz and Andrew Schmidt; Kaylyn and Evie Schmidt; Luke, Holly and Edie Schmidt; great-grandchildren, Peyton and Easton Hellzen; siblings, Dar (Mark) Nelson, Wally, Al (Dianne), Mike (Peggy), Duane (Linda), Rick (Mary); sisters-in-law, Norma Krueger, Phyllis Krueger, Betty Schmidt, Elaine Schmidt, Donnalea Schmidt and brother-in-law, Russell (Diane) Schmidt; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister and brothers, Gladys (Jack) Mahlum, Dan (Bonnie), Harry and Curt Krueger and many brothers/sisters-in-law.
A private family visitation was held Friday, October 16, 2020, at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home in Shakopee.
A private family Mass was held Saturday, October 17, 2020. Interment was in St. Catherine's Catholic Cemetery. Family prefers memorials to Alzheimer's Association
Condolences may be shared at www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com.