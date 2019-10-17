Home

Virginia Bendix

Virginia Bendix Obituary
The funeral service for Virginia Bendix, 94, of Belview, will be Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church in Echo. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will take place after the service at Echo City Cemetery.
On October 12, 2019, Virginia went peacefully home to God, surrounded by her three sons and daughters-in-law.
Arrangements with Sunset Funeral and Cremation Association, Echo. www.sunsetfuneralassociation.com.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Oct. 17 to Oct. 21, 2019
