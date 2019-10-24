Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Bendix
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia (Horman) Bendix

Send Flowers
Virginia (Horman) Bendix Obituary
Virginia (Horman) Bendix, 94, formerly of Echo passed away peacefully October 12, 2019 with her three sons and daughters-in-law by her side.
Funeral services were held Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church in Echo. Interment took place in the Echo City Cemetery.
Virginia was an active member in her church and community.
She is survived by her sons and their spouses, Wyatt (Barb) of Echo, Scott (Deb) of St. Cloud, and Paul (Jolene) of Wyoming, Minn., eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert in 2002.
Arrangements with Sunset Funeral and Cremation Association, Echo. www.sunsetfuneralassociation.com.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Oct. 24 to Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.