Virginia (Horman) Bendix, 94, formerly of Echo passed away peacefully October 12, 2019 with her three sons and daughters-in-law by her side.
Funeral services were held Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church in Echo. Interment took place in the Echo City Cemetery.
Virginia was an active member in her church and community.
She is survived by her sons and their spouses, Wyatt (Barb) of Echo, Scott (Deb) of St. Cloud, and Paul (Jolene) of Wyoming, Minn., eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert in 2002.
Arrangements with Sunset Funeral and Cremation Association, Echo. www.sunsetfuneralassociation.com.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Oct. 24 to Oct. 28, 2019