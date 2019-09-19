|
|
|
Wallace "Wally" Kirschstein, 86, of Morgan, died Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Gil-Mor Manor of Morgan.
Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 from United Methodist Church in Morgan with burial to follow in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Sanborn. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 4 until 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the church, from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. Condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Blessed be his memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Sept. 19 to Sept. 23, 2019