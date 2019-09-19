Home

Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
United Methodist Church
Morgan, MN
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
United Methodist Church
Morgan, MN
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
United Methodist Church
Morgan, MN
Burial
Following Services
Zion Lutheran Cemetery
Sanborn, MN
Wallace "Wally" Kirschstein


1932 - 2019
Wallace "Wally" Kirschstein Obituary
Wallace "Wally" Kirschstein, 86, of Morgan, died Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Gil-Mor Manor of Morgan.
Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 from United Methodist Church in Morgan with burial to follow in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Sanborn. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 4 until 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the church, from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. Condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Blessed be his memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Sept. 19 to Sept. 23, 2019
