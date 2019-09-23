|
Visitation
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
10:30 AM
Burial
Following Services
Wallace "Wally" Kirschstein
1932 - 2019
Wallace "Wally" Kirschstein, 86, of Morgan, died Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Gil-Mor Manor of Morgan.
Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at United Methodist Church in Morgan with burial to follow in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Sanborn.
Visitation will be held at the church Friday, September 27, 2019 from 4 until 7 p.m. Visitation will continue Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the church, from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. Condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com or mailed to the family at: 18132 Cattail Court, Edan Prairie, MN 55346
Wally was born to Henry and Gladys (Sorenson) Kirschstein October 19, 1932 in Beaver Falls Township of Renville County. He grew up near Cobden and Sleepy Eye areas. He served in the Army from 1952-55, serving in Korea. He earned service medals from National Defense, Korea, United Nations, Good Conduct Award and Meritorious Unit Commendation.
Following his return from the service Wally found work as a long haul trucker usually carrying livestock for Potter Trucking of Springfield, and it was here he spotted a pretty bookkeeper named Mary Trapp and announced he would marry her, and six months later on November 27, 1957 he did.
The couple lived in Springfield and Sanborn while Wally switched gears and began fixing trucks for Fox Brothers in Sanborn and would do so for 35 years. He and Mary moved on to her family homestead to raise their three children, and they helped farm the land until Mary's death in 1989. Wally was an active member in his church, Faith Lutheran, serving as the treasurer for more than 10 years. He was also a member of the Springfield American Legion.
Wally loved being outside and fixing on something. Following Mary's passing Wally and Lois Kirschstein, who had recently lost her spouse as well, found comfort and solace in each other. They were married shortly thereafter and were loving companions for 25 years, 10 in Sanborn and 15 in Morgan before Lois' untimely passing. They enjoyed traveling in their camper spending winters in Texas and Florida as well as a memorable Alaskan trip. They both enjoyed feeding and watering the birds through winter, playing cards with friends and always looked forward to the next batch of grandkids coming to visit.
Wally called Gil-Mor Manor home for five years, and it was here after a long decline that he joined his Lord and Savior.
Wally is survived his children; daughter, Helen Kirschstein of Eden Prairie, son, Dr. Matthew and Kathy (Tauer) Kirschstein of Sanborn, grandchildren Isaac, Elijah and Meriah Kirschstein and son, Karl and Kara (Smith) Kirschstein of Firestone, Colo. and step-grandchildren Kelby Smith, Kaleb and Angie (Maanum) Smith, step-great-grandchildren Cameron and Kelsey Smith, stepdaughter: Ron and Lynn (Kirschstein) Van Nurden, step-granddaughter, Kris (Ryan) Mutzenberger, step-great-grandchildren, Anna and Noah; step-grandson, Paul (Pauline) Van Nurden, step -great-grandchildren, Haley, Allison and Jack; step-grandson, Andrew (DeAnna) Van Nurden, step-great-grandchild, Evelynn; step-granddaughter, Kara (Alex) Baldwin, stepson: Larry and Denise Kirschstein, step-granddaughter, Dawn (Shawn) Engstrom, step-great-grandchildren, Madison, Zachariah and Nathaniel, step-granddaughter, Marie (Rick) Scheuring, step-granddaughter, Tracy (Edward) Becker and step-great-grandchild, Joseph, stepdaughter: Nancy (Brian) Snyder, step-granddaughter, Bridget, step-great-grandchildren, Miriam, Lydia, Malachi, Elijah, step-granddaughter, Monica Snyder and step-grandson, Luke (Bethany) Snyder and step-great-grandchildren, Charis and Elowen, stepdaughter: Jim and Karen (Kirschstein) Boots, step-grandchildren, Collin (fiance Jessica Byington) Boots, Bailey (Jacob) Fazzio, step-great-grandchild, Matthew, sister, LaVonne and Dick (Kirschstein) Stadick of Glenwood, half-sister, Virginia (Kirschstein) Bartlett and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Wally is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Mary in 1989 and second wife, Lois in 2015; siblings – Delores Zuhlsdorf, Shirley Hoffbeck and half-brother Wilfred Kirschstein, half-sister Janet Kirschstein.
Blessed be his memory.
