Walter Bradley Wright, 61, of Redwood Falls, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Robbinsdale Villa following a lengthy illness.
A celebration of Brad's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.
In honor of his love of gardening, memorial donations can be sent to the Ramsey Park Foundation, "Friends of the Park". Mail donations to PO Box 439, Redwood Falls, MN 56283.
Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5, 2019
