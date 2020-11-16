Or Copy this URL to Share

His influence as a father, grandfather and great-grandfather will be cherished.

Services will be held in the Spring of 2021.

Warren will be greatly missed by his daughter, Sandra; sons, Dr. Robert (Liz) and Thomas (Deb); grandchildren Betsy (Brian), Mark (Ashley), Katie (Mark), Scott, Nathan, Christian (Emily), Eric, Brett, Colin, Tucker, Jake and Marcus; 10 great-grandchildren.?

He was preceded in death by his wife, Pat Shepley; daughter, Judith Ann Lykins; parents, Judge Lewis and Josephine Shepley; brother, Lewis Shepley.?

