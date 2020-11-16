1/
Warren William "Shep" Shepley
Warren William 'Shep' Shepley, 95, of Northfield (formerly of South St. Paul and Sun City, Ariz.) passed away peacefully November 7, 2020.
His influence as a father, grandfather and great-grandfather will be cherished.
Services will be held in the Spring of 2021.
Warren will be greatly missed by his daughter, Sandra; sons, Dr. Robert (Liz) and Thomas (Deb); grandchildren Betsy (Brian), Mark (Ashley), Katie (Mark), Scott, Nathan, Christian (Emily), Eric, Brett, Colin, Tucker, Jake and Marcus; 10 great-grandchildren.?
He was preceded in death by his wife, Pat Shepley; daughter, Judith Ann Lykins; parents, Judge Lewis and Josephine Shepley; brother, Lewis Shepley.?
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, Jordan. www.BallardSunderFuneral.com.

Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Nov. 16 to Nov. 19, 2020.
