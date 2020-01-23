Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturm Funeral Homes - Lamberton
502 South Main
Lamberton, MN 56152
(507) 752-7483
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
United Methodist Church in Lamberton
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Krinke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Robert "Bob" Krinke


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne Robert "Bob" Krinke Obituary
Wayne "Bob" Robert Krinke, 95, of Lamberton died January 4, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Rochester.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Lamberton.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the United Methodist Church Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2 p.m.
The clergy will be Pastor Kirk Doering and Chaplain Noel Wetter. A private burial will be at the Lamberton Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Lamberton. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Wayne "Bob" Robert Krinke was born September 12, 1924, the son of John and Ella (Werner) Krinke, north of Lamberton. After graduating from Lamberton with the Class of 1942, Bob attended Mankato Commercial College graduating in March 1945.
On November 3, 1945, Bob was united in marriage to Helen Olson at the United Methodist Church in Lamberton. The couple moved to St. Paul where he worked for the St. Paul Airport and later Firestone.
In 1946, Bob and Helen moved to Lamberton where he worked and later owned the hardware store, retiring after 60 years in business.
Bob was greatly involved and proud of the community of Lamberton serving on the boards of the Lamberton School, Valley View Manor and Douglas Apartments.
He also was a member of the Lion's Club, Masons, Lamberton Commercial Club, Lamberton Industries, and Prairie Land Economic Development. Bob also helped out with various projects in the community including Kuhar Park, the swimming pool and many main street projects. A member of the United Methodist Church, he sang and led the choir and served on many other church organizations and boards. Bob also sang with the Southwest Men's Chorus and the Windom Chordhustlers. He enjoyed gardening, watching the Twins and Vikings and a good pie and ice cream.
After many years in Lamberton, Bob went to live in Springfield at the Maple's at the St. John Circle of Care.
He is survived by his children – Thomas (Susan) Krinke of Ham Lake, Steve (Patricia) Krinke of Winona and Debbie (Tim) Nelson of Pella, Iowa; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; wife Helen in 2004; brothers – Darold, Ken, Don and Merle and sisters – Millie, Ruth and Betty.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Jan. 23 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -