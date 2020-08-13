William Clarence Haseleu, 91, of Clements, died August 5, 2020, at Oak Hills Living Center in New Ulm.
William (Bill) Clarence Haseleu was born January 21, 1929 in Springfield to parents William Haseleu and Leona (Wendt) Haseleu.
He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church and graduated high school in Springfield.
On January 30, 1949 Bill was united in marriage to Leola Friedrich at St. John's Lutheran Church in Morgan. They made their home on a farm near Clements where together they farmed and raised hogs for 50 years.
Along with farming, Bill started his own construction company. He took great pride in the many homes he built over 15 years.
After retiring from farming Bill continued to be active in helping with farming in the spring and fall.
Trips to town for morning coffee and cards with friends were important to him. He greatly enjoyed watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their many sporting events. Bill was genuinely proud of being a U.S. citizen and having served in the Army during the Korean War. He was a very involved member of the VFW post in Morgan and remained a lifetime member. He was an avid Boston Red Sox fan following the team since high school days. The Green Bay Packers also ranked high on his list of teams to watch.
Bill is survived by his wife Leola; children Randy (Rose) Haseleu and Sandy (Gary Don) Hesse; grandchildren Ashley Haseleu Schmitt, Brent Haseleu, Sarah (Adam) Wenisch, Adam (Samantha) Hesse and great-grandchildren Rilee and Conner Schmitt; Lexy, Luke, Kaleb, Avery and Emma Wenisch; Sawyer, Corbin and Rowyn Hesse; sisters-in-law Jeanette Butcher and Beatrice Christensen, nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, sister Naomi Haseleu and grandson Derek Haseleu, brothers-in-law Lawrence Friedrich, Gene Butcher, Dwayne Christensen and sister-in-law Carol Friedrich.