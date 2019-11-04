|
William Hagg, 61, of Redwood Falls, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Valley View Manor in Lamberton.
Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 9 at the Evangelical Free Church in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church Saturday. Interment will be in the Hector City Cemetery.
William (Bill) Douglas Hagg was born to Barbara and Douglas Hagg in Dawson. Named after both of his grandfathers, he was baptized at Grace Lutheran Church of Dawson, where he resided during his childhood and youth. Despite his disabilities, Bill plunged into life with zest, finding great joy in the outdoor activities of boating, canoeing, family vacations at the lake, horseback riding, picnics, hiking and airplane rides with his father as pilot. These adventures were punctuated with great guffaws of infectious laughter. Truly the joy of the Lord was his strength. Trips to Grandma's house on the farm were a highlight, where he savored her country cooking. From an early age he developed an affinity for music of many genres, including classical waltzes, Lawrence Welk, Sound of Music and popular artists of the 50s and 60s. As a young man he moved to Redwood Falls where he continued to find solace in life through walks in the parks, canoeing, teasing his two sisters and relishing the company of his devoted parents. Although he was not a salaried employee, he had a long and successful career as a teacher. He taught his family, neighbors and caregivers, to whom we are so very grateful, the dignity and sanctity of all life. He truly showed the great power of the powerless by silently instructing others to grow in compassion, to bravely face profound adversity and to savor each day with hope and peace. His most important contribution in life was encouraging others to love unconditionally.
He is survived by his mother, Barbara Hagg and sisters Carla (Barry) Becklin and Jacqueline (Michael) Weaver, as well nieces and a nephew.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, Douglas Hagg.
The family would like to thank all who loved and cared for him throughout his lifetime. Bill will be remembered for his sense of humor, patience, courage, and spiritual greatness. We are forever grateful for the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus, through which Bill now lives in wholeness of body, mind and spirit.
