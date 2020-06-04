William M. "Bill" Vollbrecht, Jr.
William "Bill" M. Vollbrecht, Jr, 65, of Morgan, died Saturday, May 30, 2020 at St. Cloud Hospital.
A Private Family and Friends Memorial Mass Service will be Friday, June 5, 2020, from St. Michael's Catholic Church in Morgan with burial to follow at a later date. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the family is only allowed a limited number in attendance.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Morgan. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Blessed be his memory.

Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home
75 Somerville Street South
Morgan, MN 56266
(507) 249-3194
