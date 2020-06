William "Bill" M. Vollbrecht, Jr, 65, of Morgan, died Saturday, May 30, 2020 at St. Cloud Hospital.A Private Family and Friends Memorial Mass Service will be Friday, June 5, 2020, from St. Michael's Catholic Church in Morgan with burial to follow at a later date. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the family is only allowed a limited number in attendance.Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Morgan. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com. Blessed be his memory.