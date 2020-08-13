1/1
William T. "Bill" Frank
1939 - 2020
William "Bill" Frank, 80, of North Redwood, passed away at his home Friday, August 7, 2020.
In honoring Bill's wishes there will not be a public service. Family prefers memorials to Carris Health-Redwood Hospice Care or Duke Memorial Redwood Area Animal Shelter.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
William T. Frank was born September 22, 1939 to William and Celestine (Kopel) Frank in Morton. Bill attended St. Mary's Catholic School and graduated from Bird Island High School.
Bill married Mary Oliverson at St. Aloyisus Catholic Church in Olivia June 22, 1963. Together they farmed Mary's home place in Renville County.
Bill enjoyed carpentry, fishing, playing cards and spending time with his pets and family. They retired in 1989 and then moved to Redwood Falls in 2009.
Bill is survived by his wife, Mary and siblings, James Frank of Olivia, Eugene (Sandy) Frank of Olivia, Lawrence (Carol) Frank of Redwood Falls, Marge Lootens of Brandon, S.D., Josephine Hollerung of Keller, Texas, Maynard Frank of Bayfield, Wis., John (Sandy) Frank of Akely, Celeste (Michael) Coudron of Marshall and sister-in-law, Kathy Frank of Olivia, brothers-in-law, Jim (Marylee) Oliverson of Kalispell, Mont. and Ray (Sandy) Oliverson of Conroe, Texas and also many nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents William and Celestine Frank, brother Robert, sister-in-law Barbara Frank, brothers-in-law Donald Lootens and Steven Hollerung, nephew Jonathan Frank and Mary's parents, Thomas and Helen Oliverson.
Blessed be his memory.

Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home
111 South Halvorson St
Redwood Falls, MN 56283
(507) 637-8359
