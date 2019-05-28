|
Wolter J. Dallenbach, 97, of Morgan died Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Gil-Mor Manor Nursing Home in Morgan. Funeral services were held Friday, May 24, 2019 from Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church of Morton with burial following in the Morton City Cemetery, rural Morton. Arrangements were with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Wolter John Dallenbach, the son of John and Amelia (Wolter) Dallenbach, was born March 22, 1922, in Renville County. He was baptized and confirmed at the Zion Lutheran Church in Morton. He grew up in Morton and attended Morton High School and continued his education at the University of Minnesota - St. Paul Ag College. He was a milk tester for a few years.
On September 19, 1943, he was united in marriage to Dawn Bothun in Albert Lea. Wolter moved to Morgan where he engaged in farming in Three Lakes Township until he was 93 years old. He also was a dairy farmer and appreciated his Guernsey cows. He enjoyed attending the Minnesota State Fair every year. When visiting with Wolter you could always count on a good story or joke. He spent time with his grandchildren teaching them about milking in the dairy barn, taking them to the A & W in Redwood Falls and watching the races.
Wolter is survived by his children; John (Jeanne) Dallenbach of Morgan, Robert (Maria) Dallenbach of Wallace, S.D., Nancy (Steve) Mathiowetz of Buckeye, Ariz. and Sally Jo Wordes of Redwood Falls. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dawn and brother David Dallenbach and sister-in-law Rose Dallenbach.
