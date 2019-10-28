Home

Dirks-Blem Funeral Service
104 S 6Th St
Olivia, MN 56277
(320) 523-1102
Yvonne Marie (Ragan) Degner


1937 - 2019
Yvonne Marie (Ragan) Degner Obituary
Yvonne Degner, 82, of Franklin died Tuesday, October 22, 2019 surrounded by her family at home.
There will be a private family interment at the Fort Ridgely Cemetery, Ridgely Township. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Dirks-Blem Funeral Service of Olivia, www.dirksblem.com.
Yvonne Marie Degner was born in rural Redwood County, to Nelson and Edna (Sayre) Ragan September 2, 1937. She first attended school for a couple of years at Morton.
Her family then moved to a farm north of Franklin, where she attended country school through seventh grade and then graduated from Franklin High in 1955.
Yvonne was united in marriage to Ronald Degner November 12, 1955 at the Franklin Methodist Church. They made their home in Franklin and were blessed with two children, Roger and Jill.
Yvonne worked at the Franklin Healthcare Center and the Franklin Senior Nutrition site for many years. She was an EMT with the Franklin Ambulance for more than 30 years.
Yvonne was very talented at quilting, sewing, and embroidering. Her thoughtfulness and generosity was apparent from her personalized, hand-crafted items that she gifted to her family and friends. She also had a passion for reading, flower gardening, bird watching.
Yvonne is survived by her husband, Ronald; children, Roger Degner (and Deb Balsley) and Jill (Tom) Ousky; brother, Dale (Bonnie) Ragan; grandson, Thomas Ousky; brother-in-law, Larry (and Nadine) Degner; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents, Nelson and Edna (Sayre) Ragan; three brothers, Floyd Ragan, Bob Ragan, and Charles Ragan; and one sister, Phyllis Kruse.
Blessed be her memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4, 2019
