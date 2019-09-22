Rosa Mae Clemons - Parker
ROSEDALE - Ms. Rosa Mae Clemons - Parker, 73, died on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Monday, September 23, 2019, at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Greenville, NC. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service in the chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
