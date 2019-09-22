- Parker Rosa Mae Clemons

Service Information
Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations
3205 E 10Th St
Greenville, NC
27858
(252)-355-9995
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations
3205 E 10Th St
Greenville, NC 27858
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations
3205 E 10Th St
Greenville, NC 27858
Obituary
Rosa Mae Clemons - Parker

ROSEDALE - Ms. Rosa Mae Clemons - Parker, 73, died on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Monday, September 23, 2019, at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Greenville, NC. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service in the chapel.
Published in The Daily Reflector on Sept. 22, 2019
