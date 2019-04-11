Alan Dale Burns
GREENVILLE - Alan Dale Burns, 68, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019. A memorial service will be conducted Friday at 11 a.m. in the Smith Funeral Service Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service.
Alan, a native of NY, lived most of his life in Greenville and retired from Centurylink after 30 years. He owned several rental properties across eastern NC. Blessed with a gift in carpentry and an inventor's mind, he had a full life of doing what he loved, working hard each day.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Burns, and his Aunt Marlene.
Alan is survived by his children, Josh Burns and wife Robin of Nashville, TN and Lara Cribb of Wilmington; granddaughter, Kayla Cribb; and siblings, Melanie Burns, Terry Burns and wife Noela, and Bob Burns and wife Barbara.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, PO Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Smith Funeral Service & Crematory
605 Country Club Drive
Greenville, NC 27834
252-752-2121
