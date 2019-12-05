Albert "Skip" Osborne Lanier
GREENVILLE - Albert "Skip" Osborne Lanier, III, 64, a longtime resident of Greenville, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 30, 2019 at The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice.
A celebration of his life will be conducted Saturday at 3:30pm at Christ's Church, 745 Davenport Farm Rd, Winterville, NC. The family will receive friends one half hour prior to the service.
Skip was born to Albert and Edna Lanier on Nov. 11, 1955 and attended North Pitt High School where he was on the wrestling team. He went to work for Purdue Farms and worked there until he was injured at work, losing his right arm. Through the years he never allowed the loss of his arm to keep him from work and continued to work outside as much as he could. Skip loved cars, racing, guns and the outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Albert and Mavis Owens Lanier, Sr. and Herbert and Lillie Bullock Randolph; and a sister-in-law, Pamela Sanders Lanier.
Skip is survived by his wife, Kay Clark Lanier and her children, Terry Warren of Maiden and Kara Strother; parents, Albert and Edna Randolph Lanier, Jr.; brothers, Jeff Lanier and wife Ellen, and Michael Ray Lanier, all of Greenville; nephew, Josh Lanier of Winston Salem; and a niece, Jessica Lanier Leal and husband Margarito of Richlands.
Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice, c/o Vidant Health Foundation, PO Box 8489, Greenville, NC 27835.
Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice, c/o Vidant Health Foundation, PO Box 8489, Greenville, NC 27835.
