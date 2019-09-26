Alberta McCotter Edwards
AYDEN - Alberta McCotter Edwards ,age 73, of Ayden, transitioned Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center, Greenville.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Heath's Abundant Life Ministries. Burial will follow in the Allen Cemetery, Jasper Community. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Friday, September 27,2019 at Heath Abundant Life Church Ministries. At other times the family will receive friends at the residence where they will assemble in preparation for the funeral procession. Arrangements by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Daily Reflector on Sept. 26, 2019